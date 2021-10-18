 Skip to main content
Hog prices testing market bottom

Technically, the hog market uptrend is still intact, but prices are filling gaps and firming up the charts, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Prices are now testing the bottom of the range, and will need some fundamental help to turn the corner.

The slaughter volume this past week fell from 657,000 head to 646,000 head. Friday was a light day with a couple plants dark for cooler cleaning, according to The Cattle Report. The daily and weekly slaughter volumes will be the mostly closely watched data in the beef trade. Holiday demand will be increasing in the coming weeks and the ability of the beef plants to respond will be key to satisfying the robust demand for beef.

