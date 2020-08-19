Hog processing posted a new post-virus weekday high of 483,000 head. That surpassed the previous post-virus record of 481,000. Though good news in the short term, this does not dispel our concerns over processing capacity vs. offered hogs from mid-September on out, according to Allendale.
Slaughter volumes will do as much to determine price points for live cattle as demand for beef, according to the Cattle Report. If packers respond to price signals for boxed beef with larger slaughter volumes, it will allow cattle owners to hold on to trade leverage necessary to share in the wide margins at the beef plants. Slaughter this week is expected to move above last week and possibly last year.