Traders are beginning to realize that pork production in the U.S. may be peaking, The Hightower Report said, giving support to the futures. If production does indeed decline and exports to China pick up as expected, they said technical action should continue to improve.
Expectations for tomorrow’s Cattle on Feed report from The Hightower Report are for a 3.4% increase in placements, a 5.2% increase in marketings and a 2.2% increase in total on-feed. “Market ready supply is still relatively tight, but the shift in beef production from the first quarter to the second quarter looks to come in near a record high increase.”