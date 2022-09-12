Hog slaughter down, beef supplies tightening

Hog slaughter numbers are down this year compared to last year. The USDA reported their estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the week through Saturday was 2.243m head after Labor Day. That is 5,000 head lighter than the same week last year, as the YTD pace trails last year by 3.3%, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.
People are also reading…
Traders continue to see the tightening supply of beef into the fourth quarter as a supportive factor, and outside market forces carry a bullish tilt. “The stock market rally is helping to ease concerns of weak demand ahead,” The Hightower Report said today.
Hog weights are still below a five year average, The Hightower Report said today.