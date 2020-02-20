It looks like hog supplies will likely go down as demand for U.S. pork from China increases, says The Hightower Report. Tariffs on U.S. pork have gone down this week, and Chinese officials have indicated they are taking measures to accelerate customs clearance of imported meat.
Stewart-Peterson says beef production is expected to surge in the second quarter, which means beef supplies will not be decreasing anytime soon. March feeders were able to close near today’s high, but could not break through nearby resistance.