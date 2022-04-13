 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hog supplies may be tightening

The hog market numbers are still tight, and the rate of slaughter may be our first indicator of supplies tightening, said Scott Masters of Total Farm Marketring. The price move on Tuesday was technically driven, breaking through key levels of resistance. The overall strength of this rally will need to see a strong tone in the cash market or retail values to lead. Overall, hog numbers are still looking to tighten going into the summer months, and the hog market likely hit a value point to trigger money flow into the group.

The beef market seems to be in position for further gains as packer demand is very strong, and

supply is tightening into the second quarter as compared with the first quarter of the year, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

