Cattle markets moved higher early in the day Thursday as the Easter weekend approaches.
“Weekly USDA data showed 13,458 MT of beef export sales for the week that ended March 30. That was up 20% for the week, but was still 2.4k under the three-week average,” Brugler Marketing said. “South Korea was the top buyer. Accumulated beef commitments were 359.5k MT as of March 30.”
Hog traders are watching export numbers.
“The export sales report had 53,242 MT of pork bookings for the week that ended March 30,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was a new high for the year led by sales to China. USDA also had 31,519 MT of pork shipments for the week which brought the yearly total to 388k MT according to the weekly data.”