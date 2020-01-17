A strong pace of U.S. lean hog sales already recorded for China “has traders wondering how much more will be done,” The Hightower Report said, as the market hasn’t seen too many significant gains upon the signing of a Phase 1 deal. “However, China is still facing sharply higher pig prices due to the herd losses from African swine fever, and that would suggest they will need to buy more in the future.”
This week’s slaughter was much in line with last week, if slightly lower. Cattle had a reported 631,000 head killed, down 9,000 from last week and hogs were at 2.574 mln head, down 121,000 head from last week.