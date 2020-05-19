“June cattle closed slightly higher on the session with the quiet inside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “It is a small range and June cattle is still trading discount to the August contract. The market is overbought technically but June remains at a stiff discount to the cash market.”
Hogs were lower as traders worried about record weights and the slow slaughter pace, which could cause a backup. “July hogs closed sharply lower on the day and near the lows,” the Hightower Report said. "The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since April 27. Technical indicators are now oversold with the steady price erosion off of the May 4 peak.”