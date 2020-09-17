December hogs are taking a discount to the cash market which is a more normal set-up, The Hightower Report said. “It appears that the premium structure has helped to cause producers to hold back hogs recently, and this may have sparked the big jump in weights.
The cattle rally to the highest level since August 21 early yesterday failed to attract new buying interest. “While the technical action has been positive, the market still faces the outlook for increasing production just ahead, and also a downtrending beef price,” The Hightower Report said this morning.