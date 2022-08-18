Hog weights staying steady

People are also reading…
Traders are looking ahead to Friday’s Cattle on Feed report. “For the USDA Cattle on Feed report on Friday, the average trade expectation is for July placements to come in at 98.5% of last year, with a range of expectations from 95.0% to 101.3%,” the Hightower Report said.
Hog weights continue to be a key area of focus for traders and analysts. “Weekly average weights for Iowa/Minnesota came in at 275.7 pounds, up from 275.6 last week but well down from 277.6 pounds last year,” the Hightower Report said. “Last week's weight was the lowest since 2017.”