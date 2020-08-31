“October cattle traded down to the lowest level since July 28 early in the day but closed slightly higher on the day as selling dried up,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Futures are a bit oversold and the beef market turned down for the first time in three weeks or so, and the market seems to be in a position to trend lower.”
Traders worried about the hog market absorbing increasing slaughter and heavier weights. “A surge higher in the pork market on the mid-day wire provided some support but the market closed near unchanged,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is technically overbought and the sell signal in the stochastic readings leaves the market vulnerable to a downside correction.”