Demand optimism helped provide support for cattle markets Tuesday.
“October cattle closed slightly higher on the session after choppy and two-sided trade early,” the Hightower Report said. “Talk of the oversold condition of the market plus a hook reversal yesterday, plus talk that demand could stay strong into early September helped to support.”
October hogs closed sharply higher on the day, the Hightower Report said.
“Talk of the oversold condition of the market plus hopes that slaughter levels do not pick up too much were seen as positive short-term forces. In addition, pork prices have firmed up over the last couple of days to provide some underlying support.”