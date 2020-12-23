Hogs and Pigs report meets estimates

Ahead of the Hogs and Pigs report this afternoon, the hog market rallied, putting them at a stiff premium to the cash market. “With the rally, it will take bullish news for the report or sellers could get more active,” The Hightower Report said.
In the report, released after the close, estimates were largely accurate. All hogs on December 1 were at 99%, breeding was pegged at 97% and marketing were at 99%. The pig crop for September to November was at 99%.
The “continued drag on food service demand continues to pull on (beef) prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The big premium is hard to rationalize with higher weights,” they said.