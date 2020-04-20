“June cattle opened higher on the session and the market closed moderately lower on the day and near the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “The sharp break in the stock market along with weakness in other agricultural markets helped to pressure. An Iowa beef processing plant that was idled due to virus outbreak resumed operations today.”
“June hogs closed sharply higher on the day and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since April 9,” the Hightower Report added. “The surge higher and pork cut-out values should help incentivize slaughter plants to slaughter more hogs, and this could help the process of cleaning up excess supply due to the major slaughterhouse in South Dakota still closed.”