Hogs bounce back off lows

“October cattle closed moderately lower on the day and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since June 2,” the Hightower Report said. “The early rally failed to attract new buying interest. The selling also cased the market to take out the previous day's low for the 10 session in a row.”
“October hogs managed to rally sharply early in the session but closed moderately lower on the day and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since August 25,” the Hightower Report said. “More talk that exports could slow at the same time that supply is on the rise helped to pressure.”