 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hogs bounce back off lows

Hogs bounce back off lows

  • Updated

“October cattle closed moderately lower on the day and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since June 2,” the Hightower Report said. “The early rally failed to attract new buying interest. The selling also cased the market to take out the previous day's low for the 10 session in a row.”

“October hogs managed to rally sharply early in the session but closed moderately lower on the day and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since August 25,” the Hightower Report said. “More talk that exports could slow at the same time that supply is on the rise helped to pressure.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

China and Hong Kong imports from the US are down to the lowest level since 2019. “The market is overbought and looks vulnerable to a significa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets are consolidating near the top of their ranges, “and with some friendly news could push higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weakn…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Once the pork production pushes sharply higher from the summer base, it may be difficult for the market to absorb the extra pork without shar…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The demand tone remains sluggish and traders are nervous with COVID-19 restrictions and a drop to a six-month low for consumer confidence,” T…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News