Hogs bounce back Thursday

“October cattle closed lower on the session but well up from early sharp losses,” the Hightower Report said. “The early selling drove the market down to the lowest level since August 9. Some recent weakness in the beef market and the overbought condition of the market may have sparked some selling.”
“October hogs closed moderately higher on the session after the early selling pushed the market down,” the Hightower Report said. “The sharp selloff and pork values over the past week has helped to pressure the market. Weekly export sales data was negative, but our confidence level that the data is correct is low, as the USDA has changed reporting methods.”