Hogs bounce back Thursday

“October cattle closed lower on the session but well up from early sharp losses,” the Hightower Report said. “The early selling drove the market down to the lowest level since August 9. Some recent weakness in the beef market and the overbought condition of the market may have sparked some selling.”

“October hogs closed moderately higher on the session after the early selling pushed the market down,” the Hightower Report said. “The sharp selloff and pork values over the past week has helped to pressure the market. Weekly export sales data was negative, but our confidence level that the data is correct is low, as the USDA has changed reporting methods.”

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.

Beef finding strength in exports

Exports are definitely the extra power behind the higher beef market and orders could begin increase in September for beginning the global hol…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“Traders are positioning ahead of today's USDA cattle on feed report, and the cash market news continues to carry a positive tilt,” The Highto…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle market may be overbought

“October cattle closed moderately lower on the day after trading higher early in the session,” the Hightower Report said. “Strength in the cas…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

