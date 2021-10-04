Hogs bounce lower to start the week

“December cattle opened slightly higher on the session and closed sharply higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since Sept. 27. Ideas that the beef market is close to a near term low, plus weight data which continues to suggest that producers are current with marketings, are seen as positive short-term forces.”
"December hogs closed sharply lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The slightly lower opening attracted increased selling pressure and traders turned more aggressive sellers on the move under Thursday's low. The market is overbought technically, and also in a time frame when supply seasonally increases.”