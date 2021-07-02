 Skip to main content
Hogs, catlte weaker into weekend

Cattle traded lower on an inside trading day today, The Hightower Report said as weakness in the commodity sector spilled in. One reason for weakness is the rallying U.S. Dollar that is hitting levels not seen since early April.

Hogs also dealt with that weakness as they couldn’t hold on to early gains, The Hightower Report said. “The extreme discount of futures to the cash market helped to support the early bounce, but continued concerns over the potential for less export demand in the months just ahead helped to pressure.”

