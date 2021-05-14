 Skip to main content
Hogs, cattle bouncing back after losses

Hogs, cattle bouncing back after losses

Technical selling yesterday help drive the market sharply lower as traders lightened up on long positions ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, The Hightower Report said this morning. However, “the beef market has been on fire ahead of the key demand weekend and traders expect a peak soon for beef prices once bookings are complete,” The Hightower Report said this morning.

June hogs closed sharply lower on the session yesterday and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since April 30, The Hightower Report said this morning. Fears of a slowdown in China import demand plus a sharp selloff in cattle helped to trigger the selling yesterday, but short-term cash market news remains positive, with pork and cash markets in an uptrend, The Hightower Report said this morning.

