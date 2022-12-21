Hogs, cattle find gains ahead of winter storm

People are also reading…
“February cattle closed sharply higher on the session and the market posted a new contract high,” the Hightower Report said. “April cattle also broke out to the upside and the market is trading into new contract highs. Cold-weather into the plains and the outlook for tightening supply into 2023 has helped to support.”
“February hogs closed sharply higher on the session and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since December 6,” the Hightower Report said. “Bitter cold weather in the upper Midwest plus talk that producers are current with marketing's helped to support the market.”