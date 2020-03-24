Cattle markets soared again Tuesday, supported by the cash market and beef prices.
“April cattle opened up the 450-point limit and stayed there for the entire session and closed up the 450-point limit,” the Hightower Report said. “Strength in the cash market and a surge higher in beef prices continues to provide solid support to the discounted April futures contract.”
Hog markets saw similar support.
“April hogs closed sharply higher on the day as the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since February 2019,” the Hightower Report said. “The market continues to find support from the steady advance in the cash market and the surge higher we have seen in the past week for pork cut-out values.”