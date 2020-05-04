“June cattle closed higher on the session but well off of the early highs,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying early in the day pushed the market up to the highest level since April 1. Today's high is $89.72, while cash cattle traded at $99-$102 last week and the discount of futures to the cash might be supporting the market.”
Traders were watching hog slaughter trends. “July hogs closed moderately higher on the day but well off of the early highs,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since March 27. Slaughter last week was down 22% from the previous week, and down 34.7% from last year.”