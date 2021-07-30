 Skip to main content
Hogs, cattle finish week in the red

“October cattle closed moderately lower on the session as a bearish tilt to outside market forces and weakness in agricultural markets helped to pressure,” the Hightower Report said. “The 50% mark of the June 16-July 19 break leaves good support at the 127.27 level but the market pushed below this support.”

“October hogs closed sharply lower on the day and the market fell sharply from Tuesday high of 94.05 to a low of 87.27 today,” the Hightower Report said. “The market opened steady and experienced choppy and two-sided trade early in the day. The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since July 15.”

