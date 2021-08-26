Hogs, cattle lower on the day

“April cattle closed moderately lower on the session for the third day in a row,” the Hightower Report said. “The third day down after a contract high might find some support as the market has pull back to the key support level… US beef export sales for the week ending August 19 came in at 10,444 tonnes, down from 11,116 the previous week and the lowest since July 8.”
“October hogs closed sharply lower on the session after the early move to a new 3-day high failed to attract new buying interest,” the Hightower Report said. “The large discount of futures to the cash market may be helping to limit new selling interest… Fund traders hold a hefty net long position so selling could intensify if support levels are violated.”