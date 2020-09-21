“December cattle closed moderately lower on the day but well up from the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “The market tested the halfway back support from the September rally which is at 109.90 and held… Outside market forces are extremely bearish with the collapse in the stock market, and fears that parts of Europe will go back into shutdown mode.”
Hog markets were lower Monday, but analysts say the discovery of African Swine Fever in Germany could improve U.S. export demand. “With the recent discovery of ASF in Germany and the suspension of pork imports into China, the prospects of improve demand has supported the market,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Prices have been choppy recently.”