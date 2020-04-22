“June cattle closed slightly lower on the session after the early rally failed to find new buying interest,” the Hightower Report said. “It was a small range. Traders remain nervous with the large number of slaughter plants which are idled or are closed due to virus issues with employees.”
“June hogs closed slightly lower on the day with a relatively small range from what we've seen recently,” the Hightower Report said. “Tyson Foods suspended operations today at one of their key slaughter plants in Waterloo, Iowa. The plant has been opened some in recent days but local officials have been critical of the slow pace that the company took to idle the plant.”