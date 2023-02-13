People are also reading…
“April cattle closed moderately higher on the session and the market pushed up to a new contract high,” the Hightower Report said. “Strength in the hog market plus lower beef production plus continued active buying from fund traders are factors which helped support. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $270.30, up $0.64 on the day.”
“April hogs closed sharply higher on the session and traded up to the highest level since February 3,” the Hightower Report said. “The market drove higher on fears of a potential African swine fever outbreak near Hong Kong and near China, and also strong gains for pork values. It may take some time to see the extent of the outbreak.”