Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Given the production outlook, April should be trading at a smaller than normal premium “and not a larger one,” The Hightower Report said.

Lean hogs

The short-term fundamental news for the hog market looks somewhat supportive with a bounce in cutout values, producers current with marketing'…

Lean Hogs

Lean hog futures bounced by triple digits in the summer months on Wednesday, but are still down for the week after a drop on Monday, said Alan…