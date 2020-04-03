“June cattle closed sharply lower on the session and made a new contract low at 78.82,” the Hightower Report said. “This compares with cash trade this week at the 112-113 level. The extreme discount of futures to the cash market suggests that much of the bearishness may already be priced.”
“June hogs closed down the 450 point limit again today and down to 48.32,” the Hightower Report said. “This compares with the cash market at 64.46 and leaves futures extremely oversold. Last week, June hogs closed at 64.25. Fears of massive meat production for the month of April which will be tough to absorb with restaurants closed has kept sellers active.”