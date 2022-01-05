 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hogs, cattle move in opposite directions

Hogs, cattle move in opposite directions

February cattle closed moderately lower while February hogs were sharply higher today, according to The Hightower Report.

A recent poll showed U.S. farmers remain optimistic about the future, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

CropWatch Weekly Update

