The cattle market drifted lower Thursday. “April cattle closed lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since February 16,” the Hightower Report said. “Longer-term supply fundamentals still hold a bullish tilt, but traders see the market as technically overbought.”
“April hogs closed moderately lower on the day with an outside trading session which is a bearish technical development,” the Hightower Report said. “…Slaughter is coming in above a year ago so far this week and traders remain concerned that increasing production could dilute a normal seasonal advance in the cash market at this time of the year.”