Hogs, cattle move up into the weekend

“June cattle closed sharply higher on the session and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since May 13,” the Hightower Report said. “For the week, the market closed up 237 points higher for the week. The strong advance in the box beef values which are up 23 of the last 24 trading days should help support the cash market next week.”

“June hogs closed sharply higher on the session and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since May 7,” the Hightower Report said. “The continued strong advance in pork values has helped boost packer profit margins and this should support a continued advance in the cash markets next week.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

