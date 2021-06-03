Hogs, cattle quiet on Thursday

“August cattle closed slightly lower with a quiet inside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “…The lower slaughter of the past two days has helped support continued solid gains in the beef market up to the second highest level on record after last year's surge to the record high which was a temporary aberration due to the collapse in the slaughter pace due to Covid.”
“July hogs managed to close slightly higher on the session with an inside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “With cash at 113.75, buyers were hesitant with the market near 119. October hogs pushed to new contract highs with a close near the highs. The strong gains for pork product prices this week should help keep the trend higher for cash markets into next week.”