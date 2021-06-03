 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hogs, cattle quiet on Thursday

Hogs, cattle quiet on Thursday

“August cattle closed slightly lower with a quiet inside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “…The lower slaughter of the past two days has helped support continued solid gains in the beef market up to the second highest level on record after last year's surge to the record high which was a temporary aberration due to the collapse in the slaughter pace due to Covid.”

“July hogs managed to close slightly higher on the session with an inside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “With cash at 113.75, buyers were hesitant with the market near 119. October hogs pushed to new contract highs with a close near the highs. The strong gains for pork product prices this week should help keep the trend higher for cash markets into next week.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash markets are holding mostly steady with the huge profit margins from the packer. The Hightower Report said it “cannot rule out a firm tone…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Technically, charts broke down on the JBS cyber-attack news, and the strong gap lower “opens the door for further follow through selling,” Tot…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The market will closely watch pork export demand, Total Farm Marketing said, as Chinese pork prices are still moving lower. “That could curb s…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News