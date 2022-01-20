Hogs, cattle riding surges into Thursday

Cattle markets are riding a surge in beef prices over the past week, opening the door for higher cash market trade in the next few weeks, The Hightower Report said. “So far this week, cash live cattle prices appear to be running steady with last week.”
Hog markets are following seasonal strength in the cash market, The Hightower Report said. “If the cutback in slaughter due to virus issues continues for an extended period of time, the market is in position to see the tighter supply drive prices higher.”