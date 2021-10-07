Hogs, cattle rise Thursday

“December cattle closed sharply higher on the day and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since September 14,” the Hightower Report said. “The technical action remains positive and traders are hopeful that beef prices will turn up over the near term to help rationalize the stiff premium of futures to the cash market.”
Hogs were higher on Thursday. “December hogs closed higher on the day but well off of the high,” the Hightower Report said. “The market opened sharply higher on the day and experienced choppy and two-sided trade. A jump and pork values yesterday helped to support the solid gains early in the session.”