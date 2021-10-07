 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hogs, cattle rise Thursday

Hogs, cattle rise Thursday

“December cattle closed sharply higher on the day and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since September 14,” the Hightower Report said. “The technical action remains positive and traders are hopeful that beef prices will turn up over the near term to help rationalize the stiff premium of futures to the cash market.”

Hogs were higher on Thursday. “December hogs closed higher on the day but well off of the high,” the Hightower Report said. “The market opened sharply higher on the day and experienced choppy and two-sided trade. A jump and pork values yesterday helped to support the solid gains early in the session.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News