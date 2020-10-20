December cattle traded sharply lower early in the session before coming back later in the session and December hogs closed sharply lower on the session as traders see the turn down in the cash market as a reason to suspect that pork cutout may have reached a peak, according to The Hightower Report.
All the proteins backed off a bit and with hogs it was proof that you can’t just go straight up all the time, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group. This may have been a pause for the market to take a breath.