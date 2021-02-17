 Skip to main content
Hogs, cattle slightly higher

The lean hog index traded strongly higher, gaining 2.18 to 74.54, reflecting the cash market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. In addition, retail values, trading near $90 is nearly $25 over last year, and product movement has been strong, reflecting the demand in the pork product market. However, the futures market is overbought and support from a strong winter storm may begin to wane and allow prices to ease.

Cattle futures are called steady to higher within a supportive technical picture as money flow favors managed money building a long position, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Positive cash trade will likely be needed to maintain the upside with the premium of the market to cash. Cash was undeveloped on Tuesday, with no bids reported and asking prices at $116.

