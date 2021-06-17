Hogs, cattle take hits

“August cattle closed sharply lower on the session and gave back all of the gains of the last 2 sessions and a bit more,” the Hightower Report said. “News that beef prices were lower yesterday and ideas the market is in a short-term overbought condition plus a bearish tilt to outside market forces helped to pressure.”
“July hogs gapped lower on the opening and the market closed down the expanded 450 point limit,” the Hightower Report said. “Continued weakness in pork product prices along with further weakness for pig prices in China helped to pressure. In addition, China did not purchase US pork in the weekly sales report today, and also canceled a small amount of sales.”