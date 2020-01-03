February’s hog contract traded limit-down today, while April narrowly avoided the $3.00 mark lower, The Hightower Report said. Supply is burdensome right now, they said and Chinese demand on weekly export sales has remained slow. “This does not mean that China demand for pork is weakening,” they said.
The drop in lean hogs helped cattle close lower as well, with upcoming contracts seeing a drop of more than a dollar. “The last three cattle on feed reports from the USDA showed higher placements than a year ago,” the Hightower Report said.