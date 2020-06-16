“August cattle closed moderately higher on the session with follow through technical buying from yesterday's hook reversal,” the Hightower Report said. “The discount of futures to the cash market was noted as a positive force. Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $229.27, up $0.66 on the day.”
“July hogs closed sharply lower on the session and challenged the April 6 contract lows,” the Hightower Report said. “It was a new contract low close. The steady decline in pork product prices and cash hog prices has pulled July hogs lower as the premium of July to the cash market had widened out.”