Hogs continue rally, beef strong on current tight supply

The cattle market, overall looks friendly, and is still trading in an up-trend. Total Farm Marketing said this morning, “We like the near-term view of the market, as prices may be starting to target a winter/early spring high.”
Hog futures look to be taking a pause in their upward movement, but prices rejected the lows for last week relatively quickly, signaling the market may still want to work higher.
Going into the NASS semi-annual Cattle Inventory report, the trade is looking for a 1.2% lighter cattle inventory for Jan. 1, with a 1.4% smaller cow herd. Replacement heifers are expected to be 1.8% lighter yr/yr and the average trade guess is to see a 0.9% drop in the calf crop. That report will be released after the close, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.