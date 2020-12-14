 Skip to main content
Hogs continue slide

Front-month lean hog futures closed with a triple-digit loss on Friday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said. For February, that completed the week’s slide with a 5% drop. Pork cutout futures also fell triple digits on the day. USDA’s national average afternoon base hog price for 12/11 was $53.44, down 77 cents.

The technical action is weak and the short-term demand outlook remains questionable while the supply looks more than adequate for the current set-up. However, if exports slow, the market appears poised for further weakness, according to The Hightower Report.

