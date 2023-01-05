Hogs continue sliding

People are also reading…
“February cattle closed higher after choppy and two-sided trade early in the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Outside market forces turned bearish with a surge higher in the US dollar and a sharp break in the US stock market. Good weight gain weather over the next few weeks plus a bearish demand tone plus overbought technical readings have all contributed to the selling.”
Hog markets continued their recent downward trend. “February hogs closed sharply lower on the session and the market is down for the sixth session in a row,” the Hightower Report said. “The selloff has pushed the market down to the lowest level since December 16 and near the December lows.”