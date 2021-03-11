 Skip to main content
Hogs continue surge toward triple digits

  • Updated

Hogs continued their surge today, and “pigs can fly,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. ASF concerns and momentum should help the market continue rising, he said. “Just because we are in overbought territory, things can often overshoot their value and I wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen in lean hogs.”

Selling pushed the cattle market to its lowest point since mid-January today for the April contract, The Hightower report said, but deferred contracts managed to see gains today, staying well above lows.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Exports will play a pivotal role in cattle prices this year. The year is starting with healthy demand from abroad. All our foreign trading par…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

A jump in exports and a recovery bounce in pork values may be enough to hold the market in the recent consolidation near the Feb. 25 highs, ac…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

A resumption of the uptrend for pork values plus the expectation for stronger demand ahead as the food service industry ramps up for an active…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Lean hog calls are higher. Pork prices recovered and buyers jumped back into the market fueled by strong cash market and retail demand, said M…

