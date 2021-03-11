Hogs continue surge toward triple digits

Hogs continued their surge today, and “pigs can fly,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. ASF concerns and momentum should help the market continue rising, he said. “Just because we are in overbought territory, things can often overshoot their value and I wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen in lean hogs.”
Selling pushed the cattle market to its lowest point since mid-January today for the April contract, The Hightower report said, but deferred contracts managed to see gains today, staying well above lows.