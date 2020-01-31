“April cattle closed moderately lower on the day and closed down at the lowest level since Oct. 10,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is extremely oversold and the recovery technical bounce ran into resistance due to a very sharp break in the US stock market and a continued collapse in hog prices.”
Pork market declines continued to be a challenge for hog markets. “April hogs closed down the 450 point limit while October hogs closed higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The market gapped lower on the session for the second day in a row. The continued collapse in the pork market has helped to drive the market sharply lower.”