“June cattle closed moderately higher on the session after first trading down to the lowest level since April 6,” the Hightower Report said. “It is impressive that the market managed to hold initial shallow support at 162.47 before moving higher on the day. Weakness in outside market forces and weakness in hogs helped to pressure the market early.”
“June hogs closed moderately lower on the session and the market matched yesterday’s contract low,” the Hightower Report said. “With June holding a stiff premium to the cash market, it may take some positive news in order to avoid increased selling pressures. While the CME lean index was up yesterday, it went back down today and that was seen as a negative development.”