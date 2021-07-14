Hogs correct, cattle lower

“August cattle closed moderately lower on the session as the rally above yesterday's high failed to attract new buying interest,” the Hightower Report said. “A 50% correction of the June 16 to July 9 break comes in at 122.32 and the market is struggling to push past this level. A jump in grain prices help trigger selling in the feeder cattle and that helped pull cattle off of the highs.”
Hog markets saw some correction Wednesday. “August hogs closed moderately lower on the day after the early rally to the highest level since June 21 failed to find new buying interest,” the Hightower Report said. “The market closed higher for three sessions in a row and this has helped correct the oversold condition.”