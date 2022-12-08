Hogs dip, cattle firm up

People are also reading…
“February cattle experience choppy and two-sided trade early in the day but managed to close higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The strength in the beef market late yesterday and some weather concerns for the central plains helped to provide support. In addition, the discount of futures to the cash market added to the positive tone.”
“February hogs closed sharply lower on the session and gapped lower on the opening,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling drove the market down to the lowest level since October 17. Weak export sales plus a collapse in pork product prices this week helped to pressure the market. The weak pork market suggests that cash hogs could remain in a short-term downtrend.”