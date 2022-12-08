 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hogs dip, cattle firm up

People are also reading…

“February cattle experience choppy and two-sided trade early in the day but managed to close higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The strength in the beef market late yesterday and some weather concerns for the central plains helped to provide support. In addition, the discount of futures to the cash market added to the positive tone.”

“February hogs closed sharply lower on the session and gapped lower on the opening,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling drove the market down to the lowest level since October 17. Weak export sales plus a collapse in pork product prices this week helped to pressure the market. The weak pork market suggests that cash hogs could remain in a short-term downtrend.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Packers fighting cash markets

Packers are being difficult in the South and wanting to keep cash steady as boxed beef falls, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

“It is not unusual for a market to wildly fluctuate near a top or bottom,” Total Farm Marketing said, suggesting the hog market is sitting nea…

Cattle

“The lower beef market last week opens the door for a weaker cash tone ahead. However, this clashes with a bullish supply outlook ahead,” The …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News