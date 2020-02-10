“April cattle closed sharply lower on the day and experienced the lowest close since Oct. 1,” the Hightower Report said. “While the market is oversold and may be due for some type of a technical bounce, the lower and sloppy action in the beef market, plus continued concerns of a slowdown in restaurant business and travel, has helped to pressure the market.”
Hogs were down on production concerns.
“April hogs closed sharply lower on the session and back down near Friday’s lows,” the Hightower Report said. “Weakness in pork cut-out values continues to be a drag, as the market attempts to absorb much higher than expected pork production in the U.S.”