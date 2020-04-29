The lean hog market was “sharply lower” today, The Hightower Report said as there hasn’t been any new buying interest despite opening higher. “There is a sense of an overreaction to the upside yesterday,” they said.
“Beef prices have rocketed to record highs,” Stewart-Peterson said. “June live cattle made a solid technical close yesterday above nearby resistance and are so far holding those levels as support this morning. May feeders are also holding nearby support though are not finding much buyer interest thus far.”